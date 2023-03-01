News Ticker

NXT Roadblock 3/7 Full Match Card

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

March 1, 2023

NXT Roadblock 2023 Full Match Card
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE NXT in on the way to Stand and Deliver over WrestleMania weekend and only a Roadblock episode of NXT television stands in the way.

When: Tuesday March 7, 2023

Where: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

WWE NXT Roadblock 3/7 Match Card

  • Roxanne Perez vs. Meiko Satomura – NXT Women’s Championship
  • Bron Breakker & The Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher
  • Andre Chase vs. Joe Gacy
  • Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin
  • Shawn Michaels on The Grayson Waller Effect
  • Tony D’Angelo vs. Dijak – Jailhouse Street Fight

CATCH-UP: VIDEO: AEW All Elite Wrap-Up w/ Stephanie Chase – Kenny Omega on Brawl Out, Mark Henry on Punk, more

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*