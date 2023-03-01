NXT Roadblock 3/7 Full Match Card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE NXT in on the way to Stand and Deliver over WrestleMania weekend and only a Roadblock episode of NXT television stands in the way.

When: Tuesday March 7, 2023

Where: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

WWE NXT Roadblock 3/7 Match Card

Roxanne Perez vs. Meiko Satomura – NXT Women’s Championship

Bron Breakker & The Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher

Andre Chase vs. Joe Gacy

Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin

Shawn Michaels on The Grayson Waller Effect

Tony D’Angelo vs. Dijak – Jailhouse Street Fight

CATCH-UP: VIDEO: AEW All Elite Wrap-Up w/ Stephanie Chase – Kenny Omega on Brawl Out, Mark Henry on Punk, more