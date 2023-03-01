News Ticker

Shawn Michaels to appear at NXT Roadblock

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

March 1, 2023

Shawn Michaels in "The Resurrection of Gavin Stone"
Shawn Michaels accepted Grayson Waller’s challenge and will appear at NXT Roadblock.

Waller has been needling Michaels since invading the post-Vengeance Day media call and promptly being suspended by Michaels. Since then, Waller has used social media and NXT television time to call Michaels out. Finally, Michaels responded on his own social media and will be joining Waller for an episode of the Grayson Waller Effect.

NXT Roadblock is a special episode of NXT TV that will air next week, Tuesday March 7. Matches for the show include Roxanne Perez vs. Meiko Satomura for the NXT Women’s Championship, Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin, Andre Chase vs. Joe Gacy, and more.

