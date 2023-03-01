Shawn Michaels to appear at NXT Roadblock

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Shawn Michaels accepted Grayson Waller’s challenge and will appear at NXT Roadblock.

Waller has been needling Michaels since invading the post-Vengeance Day media call and promptly being suspended by Michaels. Since then, Waller has used social media and NXT television time to call Michaels out. Finally, Michaels responded on his own social media and will be joining Waller for an episode of the Grayson Waller Effect.

NXT Roadblock is a special episode of NXT TV that will air next week, Tuesday March 7. Matches for the show include Roxanne Perez vs. Meiko Satomura for the NXT Women’s Championship, Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin, Andre Chase vs. Joe Gacy, and more.

