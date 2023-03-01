VIP AUDIO 2/28 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Would Omega thrive in WWE and should he start in NXT? Reaction to Mark Henry and Omega talking Punk incident, AEW PPV preview, WWE Raw reaction (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Would Omega thrive in WWE and should he start in NXT?

Reaction to Mark Henry and Kenny Omega talking about the C.M. Punk incident.

Full AEW Revolution PPV preview

Review of key segments in last night’s Raw including the Women’s Tag Team Title change, Cody Rhodes. Otis-MMM, Omos-Brock Lesnar hype, Bobby Lashley-Bray Wyatt storyline, more

