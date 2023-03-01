VIP AUDIO 3/1 – The Fix Flashback (2-10-2016): Reaction to Bryan Danielson’s WWE retirement speech, Punk’s latest setback, Titus-Vince McMahon incident, Lesnar-Ambrose, ECW’s legacy, more (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Feb. 10, 2016 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:
- In-depth on Daniel Bryan including his decision to retire, his retirement speech, his health, his future, his career start to finish, and more.
- C.M. Punk’s latest setback.
- The Titus O’Neal-Vince McMahon incident and suspension.
- Monday Night Raw including Brock Lesnar-Dean Ambrose.
- The death Axl Rotten and the ECW legacy.
- Awesome Kong being fired.
- This week’s Impact.
- UFC news.
- More
