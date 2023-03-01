News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/1 – The Fix Flashback (2-10-2016): Reaction to Bryan Danielson’s WWE retirement speech, Punk’s latest setback, Titus-Vince McMahon incident, Lesnar-Ambrose, ECW’s legacy, more (132 min.)

March 1, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Feb. 10, 2016 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:

  • In-depth on Daniel Bryan including his decision to retire, his retirement speech, his health, his future, his career start to finish, and more.
  • C.M. Punk’s latest setback.
  • The Titus O’Neal-Vince McMahon incident and suspension.
  • Monday Night Raw including Brock Lesnar-Dean Ambrose.
  • The death Axl Rotten and the ECW legacy.
  • Awesome Kong being fired.
  • This week’s Impact.
  • UFC news.
  • More

