VIP AUDIO 3/1 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (2-17-2005): Dusty Rhodes’s morale-busting speech to TNA locker room, details on Triple H taking over for Vince during his injury absence, Batista, Gilbert, more (33 min.)

This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Feb. 17, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics:

The speech Dusty Rhodes gave to the entire TNA locker room before Sunday’s PPV, what good points he had, where he went wrong, how it affected the PPV, and other consequences…

Details on Vince McMahon’s physical condition, how long he’ll be away, who’s taken his place behind the scenes, and analysis of how Triple H is handling things with his increased authority…

Ratings analysis of this week’s Raw by quarter hour…

Thoughts on the ten year anniversary of Eddie Gilbert’s death, the influence he had on the wrestling media, and a personal story of when he was upset with the Torch…

Analysis of the Batista storyline Torch Instant Poll…

