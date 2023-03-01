VIP AUDIO 3/1 – WKH – Ask Wade Keller: Does AEW have a 50/50 booking problem different than WWE’s? Should WWE book Sami and Jey as “reluctant enemies” at WrestleMania? Plus revisiting Kerry Von Erich’s death (30 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of an “Ask Wade Keller” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers email questions on these topics:

Does AEW have a 50/50 booking problem different than WWE’s 50/50 issue?

Should WWE book KO and Sami as a team but also stress Sami and Jey as “reluctant enemies” at WrestleMania?

Send future questions to: askwadekeller@gmail.com

Then a bonus segment includes the audio of the new YouTube video where Wade read his cover story from the PWTorch Newsletter 30 years ago on the death of Kerry Von Erich along with other notes of what we covered that week in the newsletter.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO