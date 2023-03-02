2/27 AEW DARK ELEVATION REPORT: Takeshita, Athena, Nyla Rose, Kingdom, Sakura, Powerhouse Hobbs, Matt Hardy, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW ELEVATION TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 27, 2023 (Recorded 2/24)

PHOENIX, ARIZONA AT THE FOOTPRINT CENTER

AIRED ON YOUTUBE

REPORT BY DREW BOSACK, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Paul Wight & “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard

(1) EMI SAKURA vs. RACHELLE RIVETER

The two wrestlers locked up. Sakura backed Riveter into the ropes and landed a backhand chop and posed for the audience. The two went for a lock-up again, but Sakura side-stepped Riveter and laughed. Sakura turned back around into some strikes from Riveter. Sakura reversed Riveter into the corner, and Riveter’s head bounced off the turnbuckle. Sakura chopped Riveter in the corner three times. Sakura pulled Riveter onto the ground, and ascended the ropes.

Sakura went for a second-rope splash, but Riveter moved. Riveter whipped Sakura into the ropes and landed a series of back elbows in the corner before bringing Sakura back to the mat and going for a cover for a two count. Riveter went for a suplex, but Sakura reversed this into a variation of a DDT. The crowd was loud for Sakura, but Sakura told the crowd off and the crowd started boo’ing. Sakura chops Riveter down in the corner and runs towards Riveter and lands a crossbody to the stomach. Sakura scoop-slammed Riveter and then landed a top-rope moonsault for the win.

WINNER: Emi Sakura

After the match, Emi clapped for Riveter and got the crowd to their feet. Sakura stuck out her hand for Riveter to shake, but then walks away smiling and posing for the audience.

(Drew’s Analysis: Sakura is really getting some chemistry going, as is becoming evident with the crowd response. If Sakura can keep some good momentum, I think she will begin to appear on Dynamite or Rampage more often. Riveter did what she needed to do here.)

(2) E.J. SPARKS & AGUILA AGUIRRE vs. THE KINGDOM (Matt Taven & Mike Bennet w/Maria Kanellis-Bennett)

Sparks and Taven begin the match. Taven went for a handshake but instead kicked EJ in the gut. A quick exchange landed Sparks on the ground. Taven has Sparks in a headlock and tags Bennett. Bennett landed a spinning discus punch and bowed for the audience. Bennett has Sparks in the corner and chops Sparks three times before tagging in Taven and The Kingdom double-teamed in corner with some quick strikes before Taven landed a dropkick.

Taven mocked Sparks and talked into camera. Sparks kicked Taven in the head and tagged in Aguirre. Taven landed a back body drop on Aguilla and tagged in Bennett. The Kingdom with a double-team move off the ropes. Anguilla kicked Taven and dropkicked Bennett. Aguilla landed an Irish Whip, but Bennett tagged Taven. Taven off the ropes landed an Enzuiguiri and knocked off Sparks. Bennett lands some strikes in the corner, Taven lands a splash,and shoots Aguilla into a Death Valley Driver. Taven kicks Aguilla for the win.

WINNER: The Kingdom

After the match, The Kingdom posed for the audience in the ring.

(Drew’s Analysis: I am still waiting for The Kingdom to have a bigger opportunity in the tag team division of AEW. They have all of the tools, and years of experience. The Kingdom as a top tag team in AEW is a must, and I cannot wait for them to get that opportunity.)

(3) DIAMANTE & MARINA SHAFIR & NYLA ROSE (w/Vickie Guerrero) vs. MAZZERATI & MISS MAY & BRITTNIE BROOKS

Brooks and Shafir start. The two locked up. Shafir landed a leg takedown and cartwheel kick. Shafir put her hand over Brooks’ mouth and knocked Brooks’ teammates off the apron. Brooks shoved Shafir, but Shafir countered into an armlock and tagged in Diamante. Diamante pulled Brooks up and landed a clothesline. Diamante landed a German suplex before knocking Brooks’ partners off the apron. Diamante put Brooks in the corner and tagged Rose. Mazzerati in, and she ran into a strike from Rose. Rose kicked Mazzerati before whipping her off the ropes and landed a powerslam. Rose splases Brooks in the corner, and Brooks falls in the center of the ring. Rose calls for Brooks to tag, and puts Mazerrati into her own corner. Rose landed a Chokeslam and tagged in Shafir as Miss May leaves the match, running up the ramp. Shafir and Rose land a double-team DDT for the win.

WINNER: Diamante, Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose

After the match, Diamante continues to kick Brooks. Brooks rolls out, and the winners pose in the ring alongside Vickie Guerrero.

(4) POWERHOUSE HOBBS vs. DANIEL EVANS

Hobbs immediately picked up Evans and placed him on the ropes and told him to “take his ass to the back”. Evans dropkicked Hobbs and landed a few strikes. Hobbs whipped Evans into the corner and clotheslined Evans in the corner. Hobbs placed Evans on the top rope in the corner and landed strikes with lefts and rights to the stomach and abdomen of Evans. Hobbs landed a Spinebuster. Hobbs landed an inverted Death Valley Driver for the win.

WINNER: Powerhouse Hobbs

(5) MATT HARDY & ISIAH KASSIDY & ETHAN PAGE (w/Stokely Hathaway) vs. ICE WILLIAMS & BRAXTON & WATSON



Before the match, Page had a microphone. Page said he absolutely loves teaming with a legend like Matt Hardy, and that Hardy has embraced him as a partner and a friend. Hardy took the microphone, and said that he is going to handle business on Dynamite, but right now, it’s time to party in Phoenix! Hathaway takes the microphone and he’s glad that HOOK isn’t here. Kassidy takes the microphone, and says that all the crowd wants to do is Party with Hardy Party.

Kassidy and Williams start the match with a lock-up. Kassidy grabbed a headlock. Kassidy landed three arm drags and a backwards neckbreaker. Hardy tagged in, and Hardy and Kassidy with a double-team back elbow and a cover for a two-count. Williams got in some strikes and pushed Hardy into the corner, and tagged in Braxton. Braxton landed some strikes in the corner. Braxton whipped Hardy into the corner and charged, but Hardy landed a back-elbow before bouncing Braxton’s head off the turnbuckles.

Hardy chokes Braxton by putting the rope across the neck of Braxton, and tagged in Page. Page did the Hardy pose and landed a back strike. Page and Braxton locked up, and Braxton tagged in Watson. Watson off the ropes, but a big boot from Page cut him off. Page landed a powerslam. Watson and Williams break up the cover. All six men are in the ring, Hardy and Kassidy landed a double Side Effect. Triple-team in the corner with corner splash. Hardy lands Side Effect for the win. The winners posed in the ring for the camera after the match, alongside Stokely Hathaway.

WINNER: Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy & Ethan Page

(6) ATHENA (c) vs. DANIELLE KAMELA – ROH WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP ELIMINATOR MATCH

Athena attempted to attack Kamela during the entrances, but the referee split them up. Athena took advantage with right hands before yelling at the referee. Athena threw Kamela into the turnbuckle and laughed. Athena kicked Kamela off of the apron before posing for the crowd. The women were outside the ring. Athena told Kamela, “You are nothing!” Athena set Kamela on the ring steps and then pulled her off, landing Kamela on her tailbone.

Athena charged Kamela, but Kamela moved and Athena ran into the steps. Kamela landed a clothesline on the outside and rolled Athena back into the ring. Kamela landed two clotheslines before landing a float-over neckbreaker. Kamela brought Athena down on her face for a two count. Athena has tweaked her knee. Kamela climbed to the top rope. Athena had the referee distracted and backed into the ropes, knocking Kamela off the ropes. Athena with a knee attack in the corner on Kamela. Athena climbed the ropes and landed the finishing neckbreaker variation for the win.

WINNER: Athena

-After the match, Athena posed for the crowd. Athena laid the belt down in the ring, and lifted Kamela by the hair and brought her back down on her face before following the “Code of Honor”, shaking Kamela’s hand while she was down.

(7) KONOSUKE TAKESHITA vs. LEE JOHNSON (w/Cole Karter)

The crowd was loud for Takeshita. The two men circled the ring. Takeshita went for a lock-up, but Johnson backed up into the corner. The two men circled again. This time they locked-up, and Takeshita backed Johnson into the corner with a clean break. Takeshita swept the leg, and the two exchanged leg sweeps. Johnson with a stiff right hand. Takeshita ducked a few strikes, and landed a shoulder block of sorts to a loud reaction from the audience.

Johnson with a headlock and some strikes to the head. Takeshita pulled Johnson back, and Johnson landed a dropkick. Johnson landed some strikes in the corner before choking Takeshita in the corner with his foot. Johnson whipped Takeshita into the opposite corner and Takeshita fell to the mat while Johnson did some push-ups. Johnson cinched in a headlock. Takeshita elbowed out of the headlock and landed some more strikes. Johnson landed a kick to the gut, and sent Takeshita over the top rope. Takeshita came back in and landed a clothesline on Johnson.

Johnson charged at Takeshita, and Takeshita sent Johnson over the top rope before diving onto both Johnson and Karter at ringside. Takeshita threw Johnson back into the ring. Takeshita charged Johnson in the corner and landed two high-boots. Johnson ducked a third, and rolled-up Takeshita for two.

Johnson off the second rope landed a neckbreaker for a close two count. Johnson attempted to get the crowd behind him, but the crowd was largely on the side of Takeshita. Johnson charged, and ran into a sit-out slam from Takeshita. Karter is running around at ringside. Johnson landed a superkick and attempted a vertical suplex, but Takeshita landed a kick. Takeshita ducked some strikes and landed a running high-knee. Takeshita lands a knee to the face of Johnson for the win.

WINNER: Konosuke Takeshita

After the match, Johnson rolls out and Karter tends to Johnson. Takeshita poses in the ring as this week’s episode of AEW Elevation comes to an end.

(Drew’s Analysis: Solid showing from Takeshita that made you just fall in love with how he moves in the ring and the style that he brings. Johnson is no slouch, as he kept right up with Takeshita. I would love to see more of Takeshita on Dynamite and Rampage more regularly, and maybe even into singles championship gold contendership.)