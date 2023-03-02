News Ticker

AEW Dynamite Ratings Report: Viewership drops sharply with NBA back on ESPN, young male demo among lowest ever

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

March 2, 2023

AEW Dynamite analysis
Young Bucks (photo credit AEW)
AEW Dynamite averaged 833,000 viewers last night (3/1), a drop back to where they were two weeks ago when it drew 824,000, and well below last week’s reprieve when it topped 1 million (1.028 million). Last week ESPN didn’t carry NBA games because of the All-Star break. Many viewers from last week returned to watching the NBA this week, it appears.

The 18-49 demo rating dropped t0 0.27, the same as two weeks ago, and down from the 0.35 last week. The average demo rating headed into this week was 0.31.

