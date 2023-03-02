AEW Dynamite Ratings Report: Viewership drops sharply with NBA back on ESPN, young male demo among lowest ever

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Dynamite averaged 833,000 viewers last night (3/1), a drop back to where they were two weeks ago when it drew 824,000, and well below last week’s reprieve when it topped 1 million (1.028 million). Last week ESPN didn’t carry NBA games because of the All-Star break. Many viewers from last week returned to watching the NBA this week, it appears.

The 18-49 demo rating dropped t0 0.27, the same as two weeks ago, and down from the 0.35 last week. The average demo rating headed into this week was 0.31.