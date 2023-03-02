SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Beth Phoenix played a pivotal role in helping Rhea Ripley join The Judgement Day faction.

In an interview on WWE’s The Bump, Phoenix said she mentioned Ripley to Edge after she was asked about which woman on the WWE roster could use an opportunity.

“Adam had talked to me on the female side of things,” Phoenix said. ‘Who do you think of the female roster who could really benefit from having a bigger platform? Who needs it? Who has all of that talent but just hasn’t had the opportunity to shine in a big way?'”

Since joining The Judgement Day, Ripley transformed herself into a main event character who will now be wrestling Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Ripley won the 2023 women’s Royal Rumble match to earn a championship opportunity of her choosing at the biggest show of the year.

The Judgement Day and Edge have been embroiled in a feud since the end of last year. At Elimination Chamber, Phoenix tagged with Edge and defeated Ripley & Finn Balor. Phoenix still says she’s pulling for Ripley. “I’m pulling for Rhea Ripley,” Phoenix said. “After our matchup, I feel like she’s on the biggest roll of her life.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

WrestleMania 39 airs live on Peacock on April 1 and April 2 from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Matches on the show include Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship, and much more.

