Eddie Kingston quits AEW

Eddie Kingston has seemingly quit AEW.

In a video posted by AEW on the company social media accounts, Lexi Nair interviewed Kingston as he was walking out of the building on Dynamite. Kingston looked into the camera and told Nair and the audience that he had quit the company. Kingston then left the building as Nair looked on.

Kingston competed in the Face of the Revolution ladder match on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Kingston and Ortiz battled for most of the match and ended up battling to the backstage area. Kingston and Ortiz did not make it back out to the ring once they disappeared to the locker room.

Powerhouse Hobbs was victorious in the ladder match and will get a shot at the TNT Championship next week on Dynamite. At the AEW Revolution PPV event, Samoa Joe will defend his TNT Championship against Wardlow.

AEW Revolution 2023 airs live on PPV on Sunday March 5. Other matches for the show include Bryan Danielson vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship in a 60-Minute Iron Man Match, Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page in a Texas Deathmatch, and a fatal four-way match for the World Tag Team Championships.

