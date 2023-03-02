FREE PODCAST 3/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Krol: Final Revolution PPV hype, on-site correspondent from Cow Palace, live callers, emails (164 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Eric Krol as guest co-host. They start with a reaction to the show-closing interaction between Bryan Danielson and MJF. Then they discussed the decision to add Danhausen & Orange Cassidy as the fourth team in the AEW Tag Team Title match. They are joined by an on-site correspondent who attended at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, Calif. From there they take more calls and answer emails while discussing other segments in the show.
