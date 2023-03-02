FREE PODCAST 3/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Krol: Final Revolution PPV hype, on-site correspondent from Cow Palace, live callers, emails (164 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Eric Krol as guest co-host. They start with a reaction to the show-closing interaction between Bryan Danielson and MJF. Then they discussed the decision to add Danhausen & Orange Cassidy as the fourth team in the AEW Tag Team Title match. They are joined by an on-site correspondent who attended at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, Calif. From there they take more calls and answer emails while discussing other segments in the show.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO