FREE PODCAST 3/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Glory Pro’s 6th Anniversary Show including Jackson vs. Reed, Richards vs. de la Suede, more (60 min.)

March 2, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY:  In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland check out Glory Pro Wrestling’s 6th Anniversary show, featuring a main event of Camaro Jackson vs. Myron Reed for the Crown of Glory title, Davey Richards vs. Rahim de la Suede, Max the Impaler & Heidi Howitzer vs. Blair Onyx & Jody Threat for the Joshi Pro Princess Tag Team Match, and more. For VIP listeners, they review the top two matches from Beyond Wrestling’s Vanity or Perfection – Violence is Forever vs. Miracle Generation for the IWTV Tag Team Title and Zack Sabre Jr vs. Fancy Ryan Clancy.

