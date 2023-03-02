FREE PODCAST 3/2 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin preview AEW Revolution, react to Dynamite TV ratings drop, preview Jon Jones UFC return, plus today’s full Tony Khan Media Q&A session (168 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They discuss these topics:

Reaction to AEW Dynamite ratings dropping back down sharply this week.

Review of AEW Rampage from last week.

Review of AEW Dynamite from last night including the final Revolution PPV push.

Preview of the AEW Revolution PPV.

Review of NXT on USA.

Review of last week’s Smackdown and this week’s Raw including the latest WrestleMania build.

A review of last weekend’s UFC Fight Night and a look ahead to UFC’s PPV this weekend headlined by the return of Jon Jones to the Octagon.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO