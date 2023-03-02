Pro wrestling documentary series to premiere on Apple+

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A brand new pro wrestling docuseries titled Monster Factory will air on Apple+ beginning on March 17. Apple announced the news via press release on Thursday morning.

“Apple today announced the new documentary series “Monster Factory,” set to premiere on Friday, March 17 on Apple TV+. Directed by News & Documentary Award nominee Galen Summer and Naiti Gámez, and produced by Vox Media Studios and Public Record, “Monster Factory” is the story of misfit dreamers at a wrestling school on the outskirts of a gritty New Jersey factory town who, with the help of their tough yet loving coach, fight for their big break as professional wrestlers.”

The group of wrestlers that the show will feature and follow throughout the series includes Danny Cage, Gabby Ortiz, and others. The full main cast is listed below:

Danny Cage: owner and the charismatic coach of the Monster Factory. Danny, a former wrestler himself, needs to keep the veterans and the new recruits motivated if they want to survive the training, and the potential rejection that is to come in this business.

Mimi: The determined raven-haired veteran who has been a Monster Factory alum since high school. Despite her upper-middle-class upbringing, she has only dreamed of being a wrestler. She brings just as much determination as her male counterparts, but will that take her all the way?

Twitch: Wrestling saved his life…literally. When Twitch entered a dark time in his life, he found wrestling to be a safe space. As the only member of Monster Factory who suffers from Tourette’s Syndrome, he used what could be seen as a hindrance to his advantage. But will his inner demons get in the way of him making it to the next step?

Bobby Buffet: The quiet, unassuming New Jersey native is more than meets the eye. By day, he flips burgers at a local fast food restaurant, but when he walks into the Monster Factory, he is the insatiable Bobby Buffet. Can he find the inner discipline and leadership skills needed to drop the apron and get in the ring full-time?

Gabby Ortiz: Gabby, a Philadelphia native who has worked in the Mayor’s office, rose to fame fast in the wrestling scene but, because of a personal tragedy, was forced to step away. Now she is back, but can she let go of the past and embrace the wrestling world as it is today?

Goldy: The pretty boy. But what lies underneath this chiseled, bad-boy exterior is someone who has crippling social anxiety who is using wrestling as a way to control his panic attacks. In the ring, he becomes someone else, someone invincible. But will the pressure of being in the spotlight ultimately be too much?

Monster Factory will be six episodes and premieres Friday March 17 on Apple+.

