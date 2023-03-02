Sonya Deville reportedly arrested in February

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Sonya Deville was reportedly arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm in February.

Wrestling Inc is reporting that Deville was arrested and charged with carrying a handgun without a proper permit in the state of New Jersey on February 19. The report indicates that Deville was granted a permit to carry the weapon in Florida, but a valet attendant discovered the gun while searching the glove compartment of her vehicle. After, authorities were notified.

Deville received the expedited permit for the weapon in Florida after a stalker broke into her home in an attempt to kidnap her. Deville has not publicly commented on the situation and has still worked matches for WWE since the incident took place.

