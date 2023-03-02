VIP AUDIO 3/2 – PWT Impact Pod: Darrin Lilly discusses go-home show, a brutal X Division Monster’s Ball match, No Surrender, more (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly looks at the week in Impact, which included a go-home show, a brutal X Division Monster’s Ball match, and the first Impact Plus special of the year, No Surrender. Darrin discusses the No Surrender show (main evented by Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swann), who is missing from the Impact Wrestling roster page, and the reason he didn’t like the Busted Open Live segment.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO