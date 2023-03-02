News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/2 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Dynamite ratings drop, latest WrestleMania developments, AEW Revolution PPV preview, Jon Jones’s return to UFC, more (76 min.)

March 2, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • Reaction to AEW Dynamite ratings dropping back down sharply this week.
  • Review of AEW Rampage from last week.
  • Review of AEW Dynamite from last night including the final Revolution PPV push.
  • Preview of the AEW Revolution PPV.
  • Review of NXT on USA.
  • Review of last week’s Smackdown and this week’s Raw including the latest WrestleMania build.
  • A review of last weekend’s UFC Fight Night and a look ahead to UFC’s PPV this weekend headlined by the return of Jon Jones to the Octagon.

