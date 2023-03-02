VIP AUDIO 3/2 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Dynamite ratings drop, latest WrestleMania developments, AEW Revolution PPV preview, Jon Jones’s return to UFC, more (76 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In part one of this week's two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

Reaction to AEW Dynamite ratings dropping back down sharply this week.

Review of AEW Rampage from last week.

Review of AEW Dynamite from last night including the final Revolution PPV push.

Preview of the AEW Revolution PPV.

Review of NXT on USA.

Review of last week’s Smackdown and this week’s Raw including the latest WrestleMania build.

A review of last weekend’s UFC Fight Night and a look ahead to UFC’s PPV this weekend headlined by the return of Jon Jones to the Octagon.

