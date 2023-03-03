3/3 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Reigns-Rhodes face to face, Zayn vs. Sikoa, Morgan vs. Ripleys

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

MARCH 3, 2023

WASHINGTON, DC AT CAPITAL ONE ARENA

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-The camera panned the crowd as Michael Cole welcomed the audience to the show.

-Roman Reigns’ music played and he made his entrance with Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso at his side. They posed at the top of the ramp as pyro exploded behind them. Cole touted Reigns’ reign at 915 days. Cole then said that for the first time since Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble, Reigns will confront Rhodes. They then showed a graphic for the Wrestlemania main event. Cole hyped the match being four weeks away. Reigns posed on the ring apron as the crowd cheered. The Bloodline entered the ring and posed again as another round of pyro exploded on the stage. Cole said we’re on the road to Wrestlemania.

-Reigns took the mic from Heyman and received a mixed reaction from the crowd. Reigns then asked Washington, DC to acknowledge him. He was met with another loud mixed reaction. Cody Rhodes’ music then played and Reigns paused in the ring as Rhodes made his entrance. Rhodes posed on the stage as pyro exploded behind him. Cole mentioned that this Rhodes’ first appearance on Smackdown in over seven years. Reigns and the Bloodline watched Rhodes enter the ring. Reigns smirked.

-Rhodes stood across from the Bloodline with a mic in hand. The crowd chanted “Cody, Cody”. Rhodes lifted the mic and said that contrary to what Heyman may have said, he’s not here to invade, but to have a conversation with Reigns, man to man. Rhodes said he doesn’t see a reason for the Bloodline to be present, unless Reigns feels like he needs them. Reigns told Heyman to leave them. Reigns then said that Sikoa can go also. Heyman draped the championships on Reigns’ shoulders and the Bloodline exited the ring. The crowd cheered. Reigns asked if Rhodes was more comfortable. Reigns then laid down both championships in front of him. Reigns asked Rhodes what he wanted to talk about. Rhodes said it was fair enough, and he wanted to talk about Reigns. Rhodes said that Reigns has been champion for 915 days. Rhodes said the reality has become legendary and then congratulated Reigns. Rhodes said that for some, Reigns has become an impossible mountain to climb, but that’s kind of his thing. Rhodes listed ways he’s succeeded. He said for everyone else, Reigns might be impossible, but not for him. The crowd chanted “Cody, Cody”. Reigns smirked then laughed. He said Rhodes is good. Reigns said that Rhodes rehearsed that all week and it was flawless. Reigns then asked Rhodes if he had won “that one” and pointed to the belts. Reigns asked if Rhodes had ever competed for one of the titles, or been in the main event of Wrestlemania before. Reigns said that he’s done all of that and he’s the most experienced main event of all time. Reigns said he’s been groomed since he was a little boy, by his own father and Rhodes’ father. Reigns then said he wanted to talk about Dusty Rhodes. Reigns said he has too much love and respect for Dusty to degrade him. Reigns said that Dusty put the confidence in him. Reigns then did a Dusty impression and recalled what Dusty had told him. Reigns then talked about all of the things he and Dusty talked about, Reigns then called Dusty the best. Reigns asked Rhodes if he wanted to know what Dusty said about him. Reigns said it was nothing, and Dusty never talked about Rhodes. Reigns said when he was there, it was like Rhodes didn’t exist. Reigns said he wished Dusty was there right now. Reigns said he knows Rhodes misses him, and he missed him too. Reigns picked up the titles and draped them over his shoulder. Reigns said he knows that Dusty isn’t here anymore, but if there’s anything he didn’t teach Rhodes, Reigns will.

-Rhodes lifted the mic. He said “oh my god”. Rhodes said he’s not even playing on the same field. He said that Reigns didn’t send Heyman to Raw to get inside his head, Reigns sent Heyman to tell him the truth. Rhodes said that if this is the truth, then Reigns is the son Dusty always wanted. Rhodes said that changes everything. Rhodes said it’s not some urge or desire, it’s now a necessity. Rhodes said that he has to exist and the only way to do that is by beating Reigns at Wrestlemania. Rhodes then said may the better man win. Reigns exited the ring.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Wow. So, I really don’t want to be negative here, but this is a little bit of what I was afraid of with this match. The beginning with Rhodes’ entrance was great, and the beginning of his promo was solid. I like that Reigns sent the Bloodline away. This felt like a big moment. Reigns delivered an excellent promo and told a story that they can lean on a little bit. I don’t especially like that this storyline is seemingly going to be about Dusty’s affections more than anything else, but that’s where we seem to have landed. Now, for the issue. Rhodes didn’t have a comeback. Not a comeback worthwhile, anyway. Reigns laid down the gauntlet and basically ripped Rhodes’ feelings to shreds. Rhodes’ response was that he has to beat Reigns to matter? Really? So what if he loses? He’s a nothing? I like Rhodes and I want this feud to work, but, unfortunately, I think he fell short in this moment against the significantly bigger star. And perhaps, the significantly better actor and performer.)

-They showed the Wrestlemania graphic again. Cole asked if Rhodes could get the job done. They then showed a graphic for Sami Zayn against Solo Sikoa later tonight. Cole hyped the match.

=Rhea Ripley was walking in the back with Dominik Mysterio. Wade Barrett hyped her upcoming match against Liv Morgan. [c]

-Rhea Ripley made her entrance with Dominik Mysterio at her side. Liv Morgan then made her entrance. Cole threw to an interview conducted with Morgan by Megan Morant for WWE social media. She challenged Ripley.

(1) RHEA RIPLEY (w/ Dominik Mysterio) vs. LIV MORGAN

Morgan hit a dropkick to take Ripley down then went after her in the corner. Ripley recovered quickly and sent Morgan off the ropes. Morgan countered with a modified arm drag. She leapt into the arms of Ripley and Ripley planted Morgan with a slam. Ripley choked Morgan with the bottom rope and spoke into the camera to Charlotte Flair. Ripley then pounded on Morgan’s back. Ripley lifted Morgan but Morgan slipped out. Morgan attempted a sunset flip but Ripley shut it down. Morgan recovered and went after Ripley in the corner. Morgan came off the top rope with a missile dropkick and Ripley dropped to the outside. Morgan went for a dive but Ripley moved and Morgan crashed and burned. Ripley spoke into the camera again as they cut to break. [c]

Ripley was in control of Morgan. Ripley threw Morgan into the ropes then blasted her in the back as Morgan bounced back. Ripley went for a back suplex but Morgan landed on her feet and delivered a variation of the Back Stabber. Morgan dropkicked Ripley into the corner and Ripley bounced out. Morgan delivered a series of kicks followed by a springboard kick. Morgan went to the second rope and came off with a big Codebreaker. Morgan made the cover for a near fall. Morgan smiled and stalked Ripley. Morgan tried for Oblivion but Ripley countered. Ripley went for Rip Tide but Morgan countered with a big kick. Morgan then hit a knee then went to the top rope. Morgan leapt off but Ripley countered and took out Morgan. Ripley then hit the Rip Tide. Ripley stalked Morgan and locked her in an Inverted Texas Cloverleaf. Morgan tapped and Ripley got the win.

WINNER: Rhea Ripley in 9:00

-Dominik entered the ring and celebrated with Ripley. Ripley taunted Morgan.

(McDonald’s Analysis; Solid match even if part of it took place during the commercial. Given the circumstances, I didn’t expect it to long as they made need to revisit this in a couple of months when Ripley is champion. Anyway, Morgan got more offense than I thought and both women worked hard. Ripley pulled out the new submission finish and that should be an interesting new wrinkle as we inch closer to Mania. I really like when wrestlers break out new moves in preparation for a big match against a premier opponent. It makes it feel like a big deal that the wrestler needs to update their repertoire to take down a new opponent.)

-They showed a graphic for Sami Zayn against Solo Sikoa. Barrett hyped the match as the main event. [c]

-The Bloodline was in the back. Heyman was talking to Jimmy as Reigns stared off. Reigns then interrupted and asked if Jimmy had spoken to Jey. Jimmy said he did. Jimmy said that Jey is a hothead and he just needs time. Reigns asked how much time. Jimmy said that Jey is better today than he was the day before. Reigns said he’s running out of patience. Jimmy said he would let Jey know. Reigns said he didn’t mean Jey. Reigns said he’s running out of patience with Jimmy. Jimmy said he would let Jey know and he would take care of it. Jimmy walked off.

-Cole threw to a video recap of Karrion Kross and Rey Mysterio’s match from last week on Smackdown. The video then focused on Dominik’s interference and his altercation with Mysterio after the match.

-Ripley was in the back with Dominik. Ripley said that Charlotte is scared and that’s why she’s not there. Santos Escobar appeared and told Dominik that Mysterio should have punched Dominik last week. Escobar said he understood why Mysterio didn’t. Escobar then said he can hit Dominik and Adam Pearce agreed. Escobar then said he’s going to the ring and if Dominik is a man, he’ll meat him out there, man to man. Escobar walked off and blew a kiss to Ripley. [c]

-They showed the graphic for Zayn and Sikoa again. Barrett hyped the match.

-Escobar’s music played and he made his entrance. He lifted Rey Mysterio’s mask high in the air. Cole was excited that someone is going to teach Dominik a lesson.

-Dominik made his entrance with Ripley at his side. Cole was upset that Ripley accompanied Dominik and didn’t meet Escobar man to man.

(2) SANTOS ESCOBAR vs. DOMINIK MYSTERIO (w/ Rhea Ripley)

Escobar charged Dominik but Dominik ducked between the ropes. Escobar backed off and Dominik took him down. Dominik then put Escobar in a headlock. Escobar shot Dominik off the ropes and hit him with a big dropkick. Escobar took Dominik to the corner and showed him Mysterio’s mask. Escobar told Dominik to respect his legacy. Escobar threw Dominik down and set up for a surfboard. Ripley yelled at Dominik as Escobar reared back with the surfboard. Escobar stalked Dominik and Dominik begged off. Dominik pulled Escobar forward and into the corner and then outside the ring. Dominik hit a plancha to take out Escobar on the outside. [c]

Dominik pounded on Escobar in the corner. Dominik climbed the ropes and rained down punches on Escobar. Ripley taunted the crowd. Dominik set up Escobar for the 619 and ran the ropes but stopped and choked Escobar on the second rope. Escobar recovered and took Dominik down. Escobar put Dominik on his shoulders but Dominik wriggled free and took the advantage. Dominik sent Escobar to the corner and hit a big clothesline. Dominik then forced Escobar to look at Mysterio’s mask. Dominik told Escobar to respect him. Escobar got to his knees and Dominik yelled at Escobar then slapped him. Dominik taunted the crowd then whipped Escobar to the corner and charged. Escobar leapt over Dominik and ran the ropes. Escobar took Dominik down then countered a backbreaker into a legdrop and covered Dominik for a near fall. Dominik ran the ropes and Escobar missed with a kick. The pair then hit stereo crossbodies and took each other out. Dominik pulled brass knuckles out his tights and the ref admonished him. While the ref was distracted, Ripley pulled Escobar out of the ring and delivered Rip Tide. Ripley threw Escobar back into the ring and Dominik hit a frog splash for the win.

WINNER: Dominik Mysterio in 8:00

-Dominik took Mysterio’s mask off the corner and ripped it up on the stage. Cole lauded the disrespect shown by Dominik.

[HOUR TWO]

-Rey Mysterio’s music played and he appeared on the stage behind Dominik. Mysterio confronted Dominik and Dominik pulled the mask back. Dominik leaned down to Mysterio and told Mysterio to hit him. Mysterio asked for the mask. Dominik threw the mask down and walked off. Mysterio bent down to retrieve the mask and Dominik laid him out with a cheap shot from behind. Dominik put his arm around Ripley and said it’s his legacy. Mysterio sat on the stage with the mask in his hand and looked disappointed.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Solid match with a cheap finish, but given Dominik’s character, it makes sense. With that being the case, it’s hard to get mad about it. Dominik looked solid here, but I wish we could have seen a little more from these two. Dominik has gotten good at working his heel style of match, even if it isn’t that noteworthy or exciting. Escobar is clearly being positioned a little differently now and that makes me wonder what the plans are for him going forward. He could be effective as a babyface if given the opportunity, but we would need to see what the plan is to truly gauge that. Aside from the match, the segment afterward was another hit on this show as they build for Mania. I don’t know about anyone else, but I’ve been dying for Mysterio to smack Dominik for a couple of years now, so the sooner the better. It’s going to be a huge moment when it finally does happen and I hope they get the timing right.)

-Barrett and Cole were at ringside. Cole lost it at the disrespect shown by Dominik. Barrett said that Mysterio is afraid of his son. Cole then threw to a video from Sami Zayn that was taped earlier today. Zayn said that Reigns is feeling the heat as the Bloodline is crumbling from within. Zayn said he has a match with Sikoa tonight and it’s not about wins and losses, it’s about sending him a message. Zayn said that he’s going to make sure the Bloodline goes down. The crowd behind Zayn cheered over him and chanted “Sami, Sami”. They then showed the graphic yet again as Barrett hyped the match as tonight’s main event.

-Drew McIntyre made his entrance. Cole said that McIntyre said he wanted a shot at Gunther on the Smackdown Lowdown. Cole hyped McIntyre’s interview for after the break. [c]

-McIntyre was in the ring. He said there’s four weeks to Mania and he still doesn’t have a match. McIntyre said they can remedy that right now. McIntyre said there’s someone he wants to beat up. McIntyre then called out Gunther. Sheamus’ music played and he made his entrance. Sheamus asked McIntyre what he was doing. Sheamus said that McIntyre was going behind his back. McIntyre said it’s not personal. Sheamus said that McIntyre knows how much the Intercontinental title means to him. McIntyre told Sheamus to calm down. Sheamus told McIntyre he didn’t need to calm down. He said McIntyre knew he wanted the match with Gunther and he’s out here behind his back. McIntyre said that he doesn’t need to ask Sheamus’ permission. Sheamus called McIntyre a back stabbing bastard. McIntyre said that Sheamus has two chances, and lost.

-L.A. Knight made his entrance. He stopped on the stage and said he wants to talk to us. He said if you’re talking about the IC title, you should talk about Knight. Knight said that McIntyre and Sheamus have been given every opportunity and they still cry.

-The New Day’s music played and they appeared on the stage as Knight entered the ring. Xavier Woods said the name of the city, then said New Day is here. Woods said he wanted to apologize for Knight. Kofi Kingston said that for the last two weeks Knight has cried about Mania. Kingston mocked Knight. Woods then said that this sad. New Day entered the ring. Kingston said that Knight wants a match at Mania but he can’t win a match on Smackdown.

-Karrion Kross’ music played and he made his entrance with Scarlett. Kross and Scarlett circled the ring. Knight attacked Kingston in the ring. Woods attacked McIntyre. Sheamus clotheslined Knight to the floor. Sheamus and McIntyre stood in the ring then McIntyre ran the ropes and took out New Day and Knight on the outside. Kross entered the ring and took out Sheamus by tossing him into the ring post. Kross stood tall in the ring and motioned to his wrist. Barrett said that everyone wants a piece of the IC champ.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Well, that started really promising, but devolved into a joke as soon as the New Day made their entrance. I was actually excited for a four way with Gunther, Sheamus, McIntyre, and Knight for a second there. It would be a creative way to get the title to Knight so Gunther could move on to other things. Anyway, I assume this is going to lead to some multi-man match next week or possibly even an IC title ladder match at Mania. I’m not completely against either thing, but I would really like to see Gunther defend the title and win against McIntyre. I’m even fine with the triple threat that’s been thrown around with Sheamus. The Knight thing threw me for a loop though, and if Gunther has to lose the title without getting pinned, I’d rather it be someone like Knight then anyone else that was involved here. It will be interesting to see where they go. Gunther feels like such a big deal that we don’t need all the bells and whistles, though.)

-Cole hyped the main event again as they showed the graphic for Zayn and Sikoa. Cole and Barrett were then shown ringside. Cole hyped NXT’s Roadblock show this Tuesday on USA Network. They then cut to a commercial for the NXT Roadblock show. [c]

-Cole threw to a video of Shayna Baszler beating down Natalya. Ronda Rousey was on the ground in pain. Cole said she suffered an arm injury and won’t be able to compete tonight.

-Shayna Baszler made her entrance with Rousey in tow. Rousey’s arm was in a sling.

-Tegan Nox made her entrance with Natalya.

(3) SHAYNA BASZLER (w/ Ronda Rousey) vs. TEGAN NOX (w/ Natalya)

Nox took down Baszler with a kick then splashed her in the corner. Nox mounted Baszler and punched away. Baszler went for the arm but Nox countered. Nox hit a kick and went for a second but Baszler caught her foot and threw her down. Baszler went after the arm as Rousey cheered her on. Nox recovered and took Baszler to the corner but Baszler fought out and slammed Nox’s arm into the mat. Nox kicked at Baszler from the ground and started after Baszler but Baszler pulled her down by the arm again. Nox got a roll up for a near fall. Baszler hit a big knee followed by an arm bar. Nox tapped out.

WINNER: Shayna Baszler in 2:00

-Rousey entered the ring and hugged Baszler. Natalya consoled Nox on the outside. Nox screamed that her arm may be broken.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I get it, but that was just a waste of time. No reason to even have that on the show, honestly.)

-Kayla Braxton was in the back and welcomed Gunther. Gunther cut her off and said it’s a disgrace that he has been kept waiting. Gunther said Adam Pearce should name his challenger for Mania. Gunther said he wants a worthy opponent to do battle over the IC title. Gunther said it’s for the legacy of the Ring General at the grandest stage of them all.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I know that Gunther is a heel, but I don’t know how anyone can hate this guy. He’s awesome and he cares so much about respect and legacy. He’s a bad ass who can work and respects the business. Sign me up for as much Gunther as possible. Everything he’s involved in feels bigger than it should and that’s a testament to him and his talent.)

-Bobby Lashley’s music played and he made his entrance to a solid pop. Cole said it must be Wrestlemania season. Lashley slapped hands on his way to the ring. The screen then went black and Bray Wyatt’s logo appeared on the screen. [c]

-Lashley was in the ring. Cole threw to a recap from Raw on Monday where Lashley told Wyatt to keep his name out of his mouth. The recap then showed the video from Wyatt to Lashley. Back in the arena, Lashley grabbed the mic. he said for the past two weeks, Wyatt has been telling him to run, but Lashley doesn’t run to anyone. Lashley then said that Wyatt played little kid games with the muscle man dance. Lashley said where he comes from, you see a man to his face. Lashley said since Wyatt won’t see him, he came to Smackdown to see Wyatt. Lashley then said if Wyatt is man enough, he’s here and Wyatt can come see him.

-Images appeared on the screen and music played. Lashley stared at the entrance way and Uncle Howdy attacked him from behind. Howdy laughed at Lashley then charged but Lashley countered and slammed Howdy with a spinebuster. Lashley measured for a spear but the lights went out. When they came back on, Howdy was gone and Lashley was alone in the ring. A video then came over the screen and it cut away.

-The Bloodline was in the back. Jimmy entered the room and sat down. Reigns asked Jimmy what Jey said. Jimmy said that Jey said he needs more time. Reigns asked if Jey said he needs more time. Jimmy then said that Jey actually told Jimmy to tell Reigns to leave him alone. Reigns then said he can’t believe Jey would do that to Jimmy. Reigns said that this didn’t start until Zayn came around. Reigns said he wanted Jimmy out there with Sikoa tonight and he wants him to take out Zayn. Reigns said if they get rid of Zayn, Jey will come home. Jimmy said he got it and left. Heyman leaned in and told Reigns it was wonderful. Reigns paused and said yeah. Heyman asked if it wasn’t wonderful. Reigns said that Jey has one week. Reigns then said that if Jey isn’t back in the Bloodline in one week, he’s not going to blame Zayn, he’s going to blame Jimmy. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: Wow. Really strong segment. Really odd to see something this serious and well written after the odd Lashley and Uncle Howdy segment. Reigns is so good here with his rationalization of Zayn as the ultimate problem. Reigns then doubled down and said that he would make Jimmy the scapegoat if it turns out that Zayn isn’t the problem. Just really good stuff. It’s also an interesting note that Jimmy mentioned that Jey told Reigns to leave him alone. Jey has yet another act of defiance. It’s so hard to not get sucked into this part of the story more than Rhodes at this point. That’s not necessarily the worst thing, but I can’t wait to see what happens with the Usos and what path Jey is ultimately going to choose.)

-Cole and Barrett announced a five way to determine the IC title number one contender for next week’s Smackdown. They also announced Ricochet and Braun Strowman against the Viking Raiders.

-Solo Sikoa made his entrance with Jimmy Uso at his side. Reigns was shown watching in his locker room with Heyman over his shoulder.

-Sami Zayn made his entrance to a big pop from the crowd. Zayn charged the ring and attacked Sikoa.

(4) SOLO SIKOA (w/ Jimmy Uso) vs. SAMI ZAYN

Zayn hit Sikoa with a Thesz press and landed punches. Sikoa threw Zayn off but Zayn knocked Sikoa to the outside. Zayn dove over the top rope and took out Jimmy and Sikoa on the outside. Sikoa got back into the ring and the match officially began. Sikoa took Zayn down. Barrett mentioned that Sikoa hasn’t been pinned and hasn’t submitted since he debuted on the main roster. Zayn knocked Sikoa over the top rope and to the floor again. Zayn exited the ring and Jimmy talked trash to Zayn. Sikoa took Zayn down off the distraction. Sikoa slammed Zayn into the ring post repeatedly. Sikoa then tossed Zayn over the barricade into the timekeeper’s area. Reigns watched intently from his locker room. [c]

Sikoa pounded on Zayn in the ropes. Zayn landed a chop but collapsed. Zayn tried to fight back but Sikoa landed a punch. Zayn springboarded off the ropes around Sikoa then took him down with a clothesline. Zayn landed punches and ran the ropes but Sikoa caught up with a Samoan Drop. Sikoa posed. Zayn retreated to the corner and Sikoa measured him. Sikoa charged and hit a running butt bump to the face of Zayn. Sikoa stalked Zayn then lifted him to the top turnbuckle. Zayn fought back then hit a tornado DDT and covered Sikoa. Sikoa kicked out at one. Zayn went to the top rope and dove off with a crossbody. Zayn got another cover and got a two count this time. Zayn went for a Blue Thunder Bomb but couldn’t lift Sikoa and Sikoa hit a series of elbows. Zayn set Sikoa to the corner and got him coming out with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Sikoa was in the corner. Zayn charged but Jimmy pulled Sikoa out of the way. Zayn got his leg hung up on the top rope then ate a Samoan Spike from Sikoa. Sikoa covered Zayn and got the win.

WINNER: Solo Sikoa in 9:00

-Sikoa beat down Zayn and Jimmy entered the ring. Jimmy told Sikoa to get a chair. Jimmy beat on Zayn and Sikoa entered the ring with the chair. Jimmy placed the chair around Zayn’s head. Sikoa set up in the corner but Jimmy stopped Sikoa and said he wanted to do it. Zayn recovered and grabbed the chair. Zayn hit Sikoa with the chair then hit a Helluva Kick on Jimmy. Zayn picked up the chair and the crowd cheered. Zayn raised the chair but Sikoa knocked it out of his hands. Zayn rolled out of the ring and exited through the crowd. Jimmy kicked the bottom turnbuckle in frustration. Reigns looked on in disgust from the locker room. Cole asked if Jey would return next week on Smackdown. Cole said if Jey doesn’t, his brother Jimmy will be to blame. Barrett said that Jimmy wasn’t able to eliminate the Zayn problem tonight. Jimmy put his hands on his head in exasperation as Zayn taunted the Bloodline from the crowd.

(McDonald’s Analysis: On a negative side, I really wish they wouldn’t give away these big Solo matches on TV like this. They did this before with Solo and Kevin Owens and again here with Solo and Sami Zayn. With how heavily Solo is going to factor in over the next couple of years, that may be a mistake as these matches won’t feel as big if and when they happen on a PLE. Anyway, with that minor gripe out of the way, this was a good segment. The match was fine for what it was with the expected, but fine, finish of Jimmy interference and a Solo victory. Zayn continues to be the thorn in the Bloodline’s side, especially for Jimmy. I love the way the dynamic has shifted there. Jimmy was Zayn’s biggest supporter for a while there, but now, Jimmy would do anything he could to get rid of Zayn and get his life back to normal. You can feel that from Jimmy and that’s made this story even better. We still haven’t gotten the big promo from Zayn, but I guess there really wasn’t time for that on tonight’s show. Zayn at this point has a mission, take down the Bloodline. The mission is clear, concise, and for the most part, makes sense. All of that is good. Reigns’ reactions watching the matches and the aftermath are always a treat. I almost wish they could set up a camera in his house so we could see his reactions even when he’s not on the show. It’s such a small thing that adds so much more than it probably should. I also really liked the cliffhanger ending from Cole and Barrett about Jey showing up next week and how that’s going to affect Jimmy. They don’t always do that, but it was necessary here and they hit that mark well. The episodic nature of this storyline on Smackdown is addicting right now and I can’t wait to see the next chapter next week. Oh yeah, and something about Dusty’s “real” son.)