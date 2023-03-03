AEW “All Access” premier date announced

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW’s reality show, “All Access,” has a premier date.

“All Access” will premier on March 29 at 10p.m. Eastern on TBS after Dynamite. The show will run for six episodes with each episode being one hour in length.

Adam Cole, Britt Baker, Sammy Guevara, Tay Melo, The Young Bucks, Saraya, Wardlow, Eddie Kingston, and AEW CEO Tony Khan were listed in the release as featured acts on “All Access.” In addition to appearing on the show Khan is also credited as as an executive producer.

Khan and Cole announced the series on the Feb. 22 edition of Dynmaite. It was also announced on that show that Cole would make his in-ring return on the night of the premier of All Access. Cole has not wrestled since he sustained a concussion at Forbidden Door last June.

Additionally, the press release included a trailer for “All Access,” which can be seen below:

You can read the entire press release from AEW below: