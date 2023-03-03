AEW “All Access” premier date announced

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
AEW’s reality show, “All Access,” has a premier date.
“All Access” will premier on March 29 at 10p.m. Eastern on TBS after Dynamite. The show will run for six episodes with each episode being one hour in length.
Adam Cole, Britt Baker, Sammy Guevara, Tay Melo, The Young Bucks, Saraya, Wardlow, Eddie Kingston, and AEW CEO Tony Khan were listed in the release as featured acts on “All Access.” In addition to appearing on the show Khan is also credited as as an executive producer.
Khan and Cole announced the series on the Feb. 22 edition of Dynmaite. It was also announced on that show that Cole would make his in-ring return on the night of the premier of All Access. Cole has not wrestled since he sustained a concussion at Forbidden Door last June.
Additionally, the press release included a trailer for “All Access,” which can be seen below:
You can read the entire press release from AEW below:
March 3, 2023 – TBS’ new follow-doc series, “AEW: All Access,” is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, following “AEW: Dynamite.” Featuring Adam Cole, Dr. Britt Baker, Sammy Guevara, Tay Melo, The Young Bucks, Saraya, Wardlow, Eddie Kingston and AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan, the highly anticipated series is the ultimate behind-the-scenes experience for wrestling fans.
The first season of “AEW: All Access” will consist of six one-hour episodes. The series will showcase AEW’s stars as they navigate the week-to-week challenges to remain at the top and will track the rivalries between talent as they vie for fans’ attention. Over the course of the series, viewers will get the chance to follow the contentious lead-up to AEW’s major wrestling events and matches. “AEW: All Access” will complement TBS and TNT’s portfolio of top-rated wrestling content, including “AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage” respectively.
From Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, “AEW: All Access” is produced by Shed Media in association with AEW and Activist Artists Management. Executive producers are Tony Khan, Dan Peirson, Lisa Shannon, Sam Berns, Alan Bloom, Bernie Cahill and Jon Kanak.
