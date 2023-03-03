Bryan Danielson reveals how he maintains longevity in wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bryan Danielson credits healthy living after matches and proper warm-ups for keeping him in shape to main his longevity in the wrestling business. Danielson talked about the details of his wrestling career with The Ringer and how his routine is different than that of younger talents on the AEW roster with him.

“My warm-up for my matches is longer than my matches,” Danielson said. “People sometimes who are wrestling me, I say, ‘OK, we have to have all the major stuff sorted out pretty soon because I have to get ready to warm up an hour before my match.’ Claudio has got an extensive warm-up. A lot of the older guys, we’re just so diligent about warming up and then taking care of ourselves, getting good sleep after—we’re not going out and partying after the show.

“Me and Claudio ride together, so we go to the hotel immediately after the show. And as soon as I get to my room, I’m not even looking at my phone or anything like that. I’m foam rolling, I’m stretching, and I’m going to bed, and if I haven’t talked to my wife, I’ll talk to my wife. You know what I mean? I think that the main thing is the priority, and because we have to—the style is harder. We have to take care of our bodies if we want to do this for an extended period of time.”

Bryan Danielson is scheduled to face MJF for the AEW World Championship in a 60-minute Iron Man Match on Sunday at AEW Revolution. AEW Revolution airs live on PPV on Sunday March 5. Other matches on the show include Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page in a Texas Death Match, Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy, Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow for the TNT Championship, and more.

