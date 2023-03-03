News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 3/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #215 (2-22-93) of the PWTorch including Kerry Von Erich dies at 33, SuperBrawl III review, Hogan returns on Raw, more (159 min.)

March 3, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the fifty-ninth episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #215 of the PWTorch including news of the death of Kerry Von Erich, thoughts on his passing, Hogan back in WWF, more WWF lawsuit news, a full SuperBrawl III review, and so much more. Email us questions or comments at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*