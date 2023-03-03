Ronda Rousey injury update, will she miss WrestleMania?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ronda Rousey showed up on Smackdown in an arm sling tonight and didn’t wrestle as scheduled, but instead stood at ringside as Shayna Baszler defeated Tegan Nox.

PWTorch has learned that she aggravated a prior injury and it is not expected to infringe on her availability to wrestle at WrestleMania in four weeks.

Ronda Rousey lost to Charlotte last year in the advertised main event of night one of WrestleMania 38.

Recently, Rousey has been aligned with Shayna Baszler and it appeared they were on course at some point to get a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles now held by Lita & Becky Lynch.