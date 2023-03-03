UK Promotion North Wrestling announces partnership with Fite+

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

North Wrestling, which is based out of the U.K., has announced they are partnering with Fite+ to stream all of their shows and content.

The partnership has already kicked off, as North’s Best Title Matches is now available on Fite+. According to the press release issued by North Wrestling, North’s Best Title Matches is hosted by Rory Coyle and features Liam Slater vs NJPW’s Gabriel Kidd for the North Championship, Rory Coyle vs Effy for the Ultraviolent Title, and the Tag Title Tournament Final between Boisterous Behaviour and Crashboat.

Additionally, North’s latest show, All Roads Lead North, will premier on March 4 at 7p.m. GMT.

You can read the entire press release from North Wrestling below: