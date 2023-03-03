UK Promotion North Wrestling announces partnership with Fite+

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
North Wrestling, which is based out of the U.K., has announced they are partnering with Fite+ to stream all of their shows and content.
The partnership has already kicked off, as North’s Best Title Matches is now available on Fite+. According to the press release issued by North Wrestling, North’s Best Title Matches is hosted by Rory Coyle and features Liam Slater vs NJPW’s Gabriel Kidd for the North Championship, Rory Coyle vs Effy for the Ultraviolent Title, and the Tag Title Tournament Final between Boisterous Behaviour and Crashboat.
Additionally, North’s latest show, All Roads Lead North, will premier on March 4 at 7p.m. GMT.
You can read the entire press release from North Wrestling below:
Newcastle, UK – NORTH Wrestling has signed a deal with FITE+ to stream all of their shows and content exclusively on the platform. The partnership kicks off with the premiere of NORTH’s Best Title Matches, hosted by Rory Coyle, on Thursday 2nd March at 10pm GMT.
NORTH’s Best Title Matches features three of the promotion’s most exciting championship matches, including Liam Slater vs NJPW’s Gabriel Kidd for the NORTH Championship, Rory Coyle vs Effy for the Ultraviolent Title, and the Tag Title Tournament Final between Boisterous Behaviour and Crashboat. Fans can expect to see some of the most intense and hard-hitting action that NORTH Wrestling is known for.
On Saturday 4th March, fans can tune in to the premiere of NORTH Wrestling’s latest show, ALL ROADS LEAD NORTH, at 7pm. This highly-anticipated event promises to be an unforgettable night of wrestling action featuring some of the most talented wrestlers from around the UK and beyond.
“We’re thrilled to partner with FITE+ and bring our unique brand of wrestling to an even wider audience,” said Andrew Bowers, founder of NORTH Wrestling. “We’re excited for fans to tune in to NORTH’s Best Title Matches and ALL ROADS LEAD NORTH and see some of the incredible talent that we have on our roster, and sample the famous NORTH Faithful atmosphere.”
FITE+ is a global streaming platform that specializes in combat sports, including professional wrestling, MMA, boxing, and more. Fans can watch NORTH Wrestling’s shows and content on the FITE+ app or by visiting their website – fite.tv
For more information about NORTH Wrestling and their upcoming shows, visit their website or follow them on social media.
Contact
Andrew Bowers
Email: andrew@northwrestling.co.uk
Website: www.northwrestling.co.uk
Twitter: @NORTH_NCL
Instagram: @northwrestlingncl
Facebook: @NORTHwrestlingNCL
