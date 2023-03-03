SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

CM Punk did not politic his way into an AEW World Championship win at Double or Nothing in 2022.

Despite earlier reports this week to the contrary, the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Punk was always scheduled to win the world title from Adam Page at Double or Nothing in May of last year. The report indicates that Tony Khan wanted Punk to be champion early in his run with the company, which is why he went over in the match.

Rumors surfaced this week that Punk angled for a title win over Page after Page went off script during an in-ring promo between the two. Those rumors indicated that Punk convinced Tony Khan to make the title switch.

CM Punk defeated Page to win the world title, but then left the company to heel from a foot injury. AEW crowned an interim champion with Punk gone. Punk returned to the company in September and squared off against interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in a unification match on AEW Dynamite. Moxley won the match in less than two minutes. That match would lead to Moxley vs. Punk 2 at All Out on PPV. Punk was victorious in that encounter and won the AEW World Championship back.

Because of an injury suffered during that match and the brawl backstage with The Elite, Punk has not been seen on AEW television since All Out.

