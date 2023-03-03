VIP AUDIO 3/2 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show: Overhauling Smackdown, evaluating rising star Cena’s mega-push, Rock’s WWE relationship, grading Batista’s push, state of announcing, Lesnar’s value (84 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the January 13, 2005 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Bruce covers these topics:

Bruce explains why he gave a low score to last night’s Smackdown and is not endorsing Sunday’s No Way Out PPV. That unfolds into an in-depth discussion of specifics of how Smackdown could be overhauled, what mindset is stopping a true jump in the product to a new level, and examples of past major jumps in the presentation and core of pro wrestling products.

Rock’s WWE relationship.

The approach WWE is taking with John Cena.

Grading the Batista push.

Looking past WrestleMania at what are the dangers for Batista.

How Ring of Honor sets an example of how to perhaps handle the post WM21 Hunter-Batista situation.

Analysis of announcing in pro wrestling today.

Whether Brock Lesnar has gained or lost value to WWE over the past year.

And more.

