The Showcase of the Immortals is here with WrestleMania 39 inside of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Championships are on the line and grudges will be settled at the WWE show of shows.

When: Saturday April 1 and Sunday April 2

Where: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

How To Watch: Live on Peacock

WrestleMania 39 Full Match Card

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes – WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley – Smackdown Women’s Championship

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka – Raw Women’s Championship

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

