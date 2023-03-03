News Ticker

WrestleMania 39 Full Match Card

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

March 3, 2023

The Showcase of the Immortals is here with WrestleMania 39 inside of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Championships are on the line and grudges will be settled at the WWE show of shows.

When: Saturday April 1 and Sunday April 2

Where: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

How To Watch: Live on Peacock

  • Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes – WWE Undisputed Universal Championship
  • Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley – Smackdown Women’s Championship
  • Bianca Belair vs. Asuka – Raw Women’s Championship
  • Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

