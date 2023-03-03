SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

MARCH 1, 2023

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

WWE Main Event Announcers: Byron Saxton, Kevin Patrick

(1) MICHIN vs. TAMINA

Michin rolled away from an early Tamina attack, then rolled up Tamina for a one-count. Tamina kicked Michin in the gut. Michin dodged a clothesline, then knocked Tamina over with a low drop kick. Tamina whipped Michin into a corner and charged at her, but Michin slipped through the ropes to the apron. When Michin re-entered the ring, Tamina caught her with a superkick. She pounded at Michin’s head on the mat, then suplexed her and covered for a two-count. Tamina laid in some reverse elbow strikes in the corner, then whipped Michin to the mat and covered for one. Tamina applied a chinlock.

Michin started to battle out, but Tamina whipped her to the mat by her hair, drawing some boos from the crowd. Tamina head butted Michin to the mat, then took her time to lift Michin to her feet. Michin surprised Tamina with a roll-up cover and two-count. Tamina caught a boot to her face in the corner. Michin ran the ropes and clotheslined Tamina, then landed a kick. Tamina came back with a chop to the throat, but Michin still managed to hit a flapjack. Michin covered for two. Michin went for a cannonball in the corner but Tamina dodged. Tamina hit a quick body slam, then covered for two. Michin knocked Tamina to the mat with a a drop kick, then followed up with Eat Defeat – she covered Tamina for the three-count.

WINNER: Michin by pinfall in 5:20.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Standard Main Event match, with a rushed back-and-forth flow.)

(2) EDRIS ENOFE & MALIK BLADE vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER & SHELTON BENJAMIN (w/ MVP)

Blade started against Alexander. Alexander leveled Blade early with a shoulder block. Blade came back with an arm drag and an impressive standing drop kick. Alexander rolled away from further attacks and tagged in Benjamin. Blade backed off and tagged in Enofe. Benjamin immediately body slammed Enofe, then went for a suplex but Enofe reversed out. Benjamin ran the ropes and caught an Enofe drop kick on the rebound. Enofe briefly fought off both Benjamin and Alexander in their corner, but being outnumbered soon caught up with him as Alexander slammed Enofe to the ring apron with a uranage. We cut to break.

Alexander was the legal man in control of Blade as we returned from break. Alexander hit a drop kick and covered for two. Alexander tagged Benjamin back in, who chopped Enofe in the corner before putting him down with a snap suplex. Benjamin applied a chinlock. Enofe reached toward his corner as the crowd began to clap him on. Benjamin set up for a powerbomb, but Enofe escaped and knocked Benjamin down with a missile drop kick. Both wrestlers writhed on the mat. They made simultaneous tags, but Blade had the upper hand with a high cross body to Alexander. He hopped to the top rope and hit another high cross body from an even higher altitude. Alexander came back with a Michinoku driver, then covered Blade. Enofe dove in to break up the pin – Alexander tossed him out of the ring like an old bag of moldy tangerines. Benjamin tagged in and missed a clothesline, then Blade took down Benjamin with a blockbuster. Enofe tagged in, then climbed to the top rope and hit an elbow drop. Benjamin kicked out of the subsequent cover. Benjamin tagged Alexander, then hoisted Enofe upward in an atomic drop position. He tossed Enofe toward Alexander who jumped into a rising knee strike to Enofe’s chin. Alexander covered for the three-count.

WINNERS: Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin by pinfall in 6:40.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Good match! I really liked the finishing sequence, especially the tandem move to finish off Enofe. It’s cool to see true tag team chemistry.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 8.0

