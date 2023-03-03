WWE Smackdown 3/3 Full Match Card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Roman Reigns returns to WWE Smackdown to repair the fractured Bloodline on the way to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

When: Friday March 3, 2023

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

How To Watch: Live on Fox

WWE Smackdown 3/3 Match Card

Roman Reigns returns

Cody Rhodes to appear on Smackdown opposite Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikoa

Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan

