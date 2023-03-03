News Ticker

WWE Smackdown 3/3 Full Match Card

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

March 3, 2023

WWE Smackdown 3/3 preview
Roman Reigns returns to WWE Smackdown to repair the fractured Bloodline on the way to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

When: Friday March 3, 2023

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

How To Watch: Live on Fox

WWE Smackdown 3/3 Match Card

  • Roman Reigns returns
  • Cody Rhodes to appear on Smackdown opposite Roman Reigns
  • Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikoa
  • Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan

