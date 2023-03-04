FREE PODCAST 3/3 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & LeClair: Roman confronts Cody, Sami vs. Solo, IC Title developments, on-site report, live callers (146 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Brandon LeClair from PWTorch to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown beginning with thoughts on the two key Bloodline segments at the start with Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns and at the end with Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikoa. Topics include whether Cody held his own or not opposite of Reigns and something in particular Reigns did that really stood out to show Cody got to him. They discuss the rest of the show including Ronda Rousey’s arm in a sling, Liv Morgan’s competitiveness against Rhea Ripley, the Intercontinental Title match developments, and more. They talk with an on-site correspondent who attended in Washington D.C. also and interacted with live callers and mailbag comments.

