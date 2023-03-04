FREE PODCAST 3/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Nick & Tom contrast Reigns-Cody to Reigns-Sami, plus 7 Best ROH Matches Ever with Ian Riccaboni (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s PWTorch Dailycast Saturday Double-Feature, first up is “Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” with Tom Colohue and Nick Barbati. They dive into Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns and why it isn’t catching fire to the same degree as Sami Zayn and Jey Uso.

Then we jump back five years (3-4-2018) to episode 7 of “Making The List” with PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill. Pat welcomed Ring of Honor play-by-play announcer Ian Riccaboni, and they compiled their list of the 7 Best Ring of Honor Matches of All Time, with everyone from Jushin Liger to Roderick Strong entering into the discussion. Pat & Ian also discuss Ian’s favorite ROH moments, being in on the ground floor of Women of Honor, next weekend’s 16th Anniversary PPV, the broadcast plans for “All In,” and whether ROH can fill a 9,000 seat arena for Supercard of Honor.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO