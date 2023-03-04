FREE PODCAST 3/4 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (10 Yrs Ago) Sean “X-Pac” Waltman reacting to Jack Swagger arrest, Scott Hall-DDP, Undertaker’s future at WM29, Rock’s return to the ring, DX/NWO memories, more (161 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (2-22-2013), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviews Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, one of the favorite repeat guests on the Livecast. This interview includes Waltman reacting to Jack Swagger arrest, Scott Hall-DDP, Undertaker’s future at WM29, Rock’s return to the ring, DX/NWO memories, , and much much more including over ten live calls and a bunch of email questions. This includes a previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow.
