VIP AUDIO 3/3 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (2-19-2005) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories of the Week including TNA fans breaking kayfabe at Orlando tapings, ROH Anniversary weekend, John Laurinatis, more (26 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the February 19, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring the return of “Real Deal Reactions,” Indy Lineup of the Week, plus other indy news including former WCW Tag Team Champions reuniting, Question of the Week responses, and the new question, plus the Hot Five Stories of the Week including a challenge for Johnny Ace and Tommy Dreamer of WWE, TNA fans breaking kayfabe in Orlando, a preview of the ROH Anniversary week of shows, and expectations for WWE’s No Way Out show on Sunday.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

