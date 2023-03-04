VIP AUDIO 3/4 – NXT Eight Years Back: Tom Stoup covers NXT from 3-4-15 including Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte, further Kevin Owens/Alex Riley drama, Solomon Crowe’s first NXT TV match, more (67 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of NXT Eight Years Back, Tom Stoup covers NXT from March 4, 2015 including the excellent storytelling building toward Kevin Owens vs. Alex Riley, Adam Rose vs. Tyler Breeze including select Rosebud IDs, memories of the Flintstones/WWE movie “Stone Age Smackdown,” Wesley Blake & Buddy Murphy vs. Angelo Dawkins & Sawyer Fulton, more “Evil Emma” teases and how they interact with Bayley’s journey, Baron Corbin squashing another trainee, Solomon Crowe’s first match on NXT television, another Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks rematch (this time in the main event slot), and listener emails including a movie topic on films nominated for 1992 screenplay Oscars.

