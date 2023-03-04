VIP AUDIO 3/4 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Post-PPV Roundtable on WWE No Way Out (2-20-2005): Keller, Powell, McNeill, Roe rate and review event including Cena-Angle, Undertaker-Reigns, Booker-Heidenrich, more (58 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Feb. 20, 2005 WWE No Way Out PPV post-shows. First up is Rapid-Fire Analysis with Wade Keller & Jason Powell reacting to Undertaker vs. Luther Reigns, Cena vs. Angle, JBL vs. Big Show in cage, Booker vs. Heidenrich, plus Eddie Guerrero, Paul London, and more.

Then, in the longer 37-minute post-PPV Audio Roundtable, Wade was joined by PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill and PWTorch contributor Mike Roe to discuss in greater depth the event and added thoughts on Batista’s increasing push.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO