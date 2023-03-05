SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW returns to PPV with AEW Revolution and three major rivalries coming to a head between MJF, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Adam Page, Wardlow, Samoa Joe, and others.

When: Sunday March 5, 2023

Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, CA

How To Watch: Live on PPV

AEW Revolution 2023 Full Match Card

MJF vs. Bryan Danielson – AEW World Championship 60-minute Iron Man Match

Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page – Texas Death Match

Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow – TNT Championship

Jaime Hayter vs. Ruby Soho vs. Saraya – AEW Women’s World Championship

The Gunn’s vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Orange Cassidy & Danhausen – Fatal Four-Way AEW World Tag Team Championship

Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks

Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy

The Elite vs. House of Black – AEW World Trios Championship

