FINAL AEW Revolution 2023 Full Match Card

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

March 5, 2023

AEW Revolution 2023 Full preview
PHOTO CREDIT: AEW
AEW returns to PPV with AEW Revolution and three major rivalries coming to a head between MJF, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Adam Page, Wardlow, Samoa Joe, and others.

When: Sunday March 5, 2023

Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, CA

How To Watch: Live on PPV

AEW Revolution 2023 Full Match Card

  • MJF vs. Bryan Danielson – AEW World Championship 60-minute Iron Man Match
  • Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page – Texas Death Match
  • Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow – TNT Championship
  • Jaime Hayter vs. Ruby Soho vs. Saraya – AEW Women’s World Championship
  • The Gunn’s vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Orange Cassidy & Danhausen – Fatal Four-Way AEW World Tag Team Championship
  • Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks
  • Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy
  • The Elite vs. House of Black – AEW World Trios Championship

