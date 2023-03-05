SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
AEW returns to PPV with AEW Revolution and three major rivalries coming to a head between MJF, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Adam Page, Wardlow, Samoa Joe, and others.
When: Sunday March 5, 2023
Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, CA
How To Watch: Live on PPV
AEW Revolution 2023 Full Match Card
- MJF vs. Bryan Danielson – AEW World Championship 60-minute Iron Man Match
- Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page – Texas Death Match
- Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow – TNT Championship
- Jaime Hayter vs. Ruby Soho vs. Saraya – AEW Women’s World Championship
- The Gunn’s vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Orange Cassidy & Danhausen – Fatal Four-Way AEW World Tag Team Championship
- Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks
- Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy
- The Elite vs. House of Black – AEW World Trios Championship
