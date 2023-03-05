FREE PODCAST 3/4 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (2-27-2018) Keller & Fairplay on breakout promo for Reigns, Rousey-Stephanie, Cena calls out Taker, live callers, on-site report (136 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Raw Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (2-27-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by guest cohost Jonny Fairplay to discuss the Feb. 27, 2018 episode of Monday Night Raw including Elimination Chamber fallout and WrestleMania developments including John Cena calling out Undertaker, Ronda Rousey demanding Stephanie McMahon apologize, Roman Reigns tearing apart Brock Lesnar for no-showing in what looked like a breakout promo for him, and much more including live callers, email questions, and an on-site correspondent from Anaheim.

