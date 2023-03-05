FREE PODCAST 3/5 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (3-1-2018) Rousey-Stephanie, what’s next for Heyman after Brock, Coach is mad you’re not cheering Reigns, more (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (3-1-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell for the Thursday Flagship edition of Podcast One’s Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. They discuss these topics:

Ronda Rousey-Stephanie McMahon

Roman Reigns’s promo about Brock Lesnar

Coach is mad you’re not cheering Reigns like a good WWE fan

Corey Graves commentary

John Cena’s Path to WrestleMania

Braun Strowman

The New Japan California line-up

ROH’s streaming service

Mixed Match Challenge and more including mailbag topics.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss what’s next for Paul Heyman if Brock Lesnar were to leave WWE, Heyman’s Hall of Fame inductor list, The Rock and the WWE HOF, ROH’s streaming service, WWE announcing, Impact’s new creative, Rusev’s future, Big E’s promo, and more.

