LECLAIR’S AEW REVOLUTION 2023 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of MJF vs. Danielson Iron-Man, Moxley vs. Hangman, Jericho vs. Starks, more

LECLAIR’S AEW REVOLUTION 2023 REPORT

MARCH 5, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, CA AT CHASE CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON B/R LIVE (U.S.), FITE.TV (Int.)

Announcers: Excalibur & Taz & Jim Ross

-The show opened cold on a corner wide-shot of the Chase Center in San Francisco. Excalibur welcomed the audience to the show and highlighted the 60-minute Iron Man match main event for the AEW World Championship. An “AEW” chant broke out while fireworks shot from the stage. The camera cut to the announcers desk, where Excalibur was flanked by Taz and Jim Ross. He tossed to a quick commercial for Draft Kings.

-Justin Roberts announced the opening contest. “Judas” filled the speakers and Chris Jericho headed to the ring. J.R. said that Jericho needs to get back in the win column tonight. The crowd serenaded Jericho even after his music faded out. Ricky Starks followed to a similarly strong reaction. Starks’ ribs were taped up. Excalibur said it’s a re-aggravation of the injury suffered late last year.

(1) CHRIS JERICHO vs. RICKY STARKS – Jericho Appreciation Society is banned from ringside

Ricky Starks tossed his entrance vest to the outside as referee Aubrey Edwards called for the opening bell. Chris Jericho leaned into the turnbuckle comfortably. Starks approached him fast, hitting him with a quick series of punches to get the crowd going. Jericho shook them off and hit a number of chops to the chest before sending Starks off the ropes. Ricky cut Jericho off with a shoulder tackle, then posed to the delight of the crowd. Jericho rolled to the outside.

Starks wasn’t content to let Jericho have a break. He followed him outside and smashed him into the ringside barrier before tossing him back in the ring. Jericho recovered quickly, shaking out his shoulder and whipping Starks into the turnbuckle. Jericho threw his arms up, eliciting loud boos from the crowd. He dropped Starks with a a quick shoulder, then went for the Lionsault. Starks moved out of the way. Jericho still managed to hooked Starks up for a Suplex. He draped him over the top rope, then bodied him to the floor. Starks collided with the ringside barrier.

Jericho played to the crowd, looking for boos. They obliged. He gave the crowd double middle fingers before leaving the ring to retrieve Ricky. A dueling “let’s go Ricky, Y2J” chant broke out. Jericho seemed a little perplexed. He cornered Starks and beat him down to the mat. Starks fought out of the corner with a pair of chops. Jericho regained control quickly with a knee to the gut followed by Backbreaker. Jericho blew a kiss to the camera and began slapping Starks in the back of the head. Ricky delivered a slap of his own to Jericho’s face. He backed the veteran into the corner, but Jericho reversed the Irish Whip attempt and flipped Starks inside out. Ricky wound up on the apron. Jericho delivered a big drop kick, then booted Starks to the floor.

The match approached 6:00. Jericho again left the ring to retrieve Starks. He threw forearms at Ricky’s injured ribs before tossing him back in the ring. Jericho continued to work on the injured ribs. He applied an abdominal stretch and slapped the rib tape of Starks repeatedly. Ricky broke the hold by punching Jericho with his free hand. He hit the ropes and dropped the Ocho with a leaping clothesline, followed by a a leaping tornado DDT off the middle rope. Starks covered for a two count.

Ricky climbed the turnbuckles slowly. Jericho cut him off with a body shot. The two men teetered on the top turnbuckle. Jericho hooked Starks for a Superplex, but Ricky blocked it and dropped Jericho onto his stomach. Starks leapt, but Jericho kicked him in the ribs. He scooped Starks up and delivered a Death Valley Driver for a cover and near fall at 8:25. Jericho whipped Starks sternum first into the turnbuckles. He looked for the Codebreaker, but Starks held onto Jericho’s knees and delivered a modified Powerbomb instead. Starks covered for a near fall. He set up quickly for Roshambo, but Jericho slid down the back. Starks hit the ropes, looking for a Spear. Jericho picked him out of the air with a Codebreaker. He hooked the leg for a very close near fall.

Both men traded slaps from their knees. Starks tossed Jericho to the apron, but Jericho quickly leapt to the top rope. He went for a double axe handle, but Starks caught him with a Spear. He covered for a near fall of his own. Starks tried to catch his breath. He and Jericho clutched each other’s necks as their worked to standing position. They began trading punches again. Jericho switched to rib kicks. He hit the ropes, but Starks hit a leaping thrust kick. Starks jumped onto the middle turnbuckle for a springboard Moonsault, but Jericho rolled. Starks landed on his feet. Jericho tripped him up and easily turned him over into the Walls of Jericho. Starks struggled for a moment, but managed to turn through out. He fought into a single-leg crab of his own.

Sammy Guevara began jogging down the ramp. He was cut off at ringside by Action Andretti, who exploded onto screen. In the ring, Jericho caught Starks with a chair out of Aubrey’s view. He set up for the Judas Effect, but Starks blocked it. He pulled Jericho in and hit Roshambo for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Ricky Starks in 13:49

(LeClair’s Analysis: Solid opener, though it took some time to heat up. They went really heavy on Starks’ selling of his ribs. Jericho dominated in the early going before things took a more back-and-forth pace deep in the match. The crowd felt more split than I think they should’ve been at this stage. Typically, Jericho has enjoyed a babyface type reaction during his entrance because of “Judas”, but the crowd gets firmly behind his opponent once the bell rings. That wasn’t the case here, and things were very much 50/50 – even when Jericho was dominating. Not the greatest sign for Ricky Starks, who is being put in a position to be a major player going forward.)