SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Sami Zayn will collide with Jimmy Uso on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. The company announced the news via social media on Sunday.

Sami Zayn has been at war with The Bloodline since turning on Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Zayn collided with Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in a one on one match, but due to antics during the match, Jey Uso has become estranged from the group and his brother, Jimmy.

On this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Roman Reigns gave Jimmy Uso an ultimatum and said that if he can’t get his brother back into The Bloodline, Reigns would punish Jimmy for Jey’s error.

Roman Reigns is set to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. WrestleMania 39 airs live on Peacock on April 1 and April 2. Other announced matches for the show include Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship, and Brock Lesnar vs. Omos.

CATCH-UP: PWTORCH VIP SALE – $4 for a month of VIP access (save $6) – includes AEW Revolution & WM Post-event Roundtable Podcasts