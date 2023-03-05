MJF retains AEW World Championship in Revolution main event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

After more than 60 minutes of fighting action in the main event of AEW Revolution 2023, MJF is still the AEW World Champion.

MJF defeated Bryan Danielson 4-3 in a 60-minute Iron Man Match to hang onto the title. The match went into sudden death overtime after the first 60 minutes ended in a 3-3 draw.

When the clock struck zero at Revolution, both Danielson and the champion laid in the ring, with MJF getting oxygen from the medical staff. Tony Schiavone took communication from Tony Khan at the announce desk and then briskly walked to the ring to talk with ring announcer, Justin Roberts.

Schiavone spoke to Roberts and Roberts then revealed to the audience that Tony Khan was not going to let the match end in a draw. Khan demanded that the match be restarted and under sudden death rules.

Once the match was restarted, both men exchanged moves and submissions on the mat. Danielson had his opponent in a half Boston Crab submission at the end, but MJF made it to the ropes. Once he got there, he tapped, Danielson broke the hold and thought he had won the world title. The referee informed Danielson that MJF reached the ropes and the match was still in progress. In response, Danielson leaned out of the ring to pull MJF back in after he had rolled to the outside. MJF crushed Danielson with the oxygen tank that he had used before the match was restarted. MJF slid back into the ring and placed Danielson in the Labell Lock and forced him to submit. The event went off the air with both men in the ring exhausted.

This was MJF’s first PPV title defense since winning the championship from Jon Moxley at Full Gear last November.

