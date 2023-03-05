SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The House of Black are the new AEW World Trios Champions. House of Black defeated The Elite at AEW Revolution 2023. It’s their first championship win in AEW.

The Elite were the first trios champions in AEW and first won the titles at All Out last year. The group relinquished the titles after being suspended due to their involvement in a backstage brawl with CM Punk at All Out, but won them back upon returning to the company after a best of seven match series with Death Triangle.

After the match, The Elite left the ringside area quickly, while House of Black posed in the ring.

