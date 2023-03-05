VIP AUDIO 3/5 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (2-23-2005): Raw’s disappointing 4.0 rating, Ultimate Fighter success after Raw, McMahon missing events, more (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Feb. 23, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics:

The ratings for Raw, and why there’s reason for disappointment and satisfaction with the numbers that have come in today…

Thoughts on the Batista turn…

Thoughts on the success of the Ultimate Fighter TV show following Raw…

Insight into what Vince McMahon is going through not being able to attend shows…

The latest on Rock’s chances of reconciling with WWE..

Reaction to ROH’s 3rd Anniversary Show angle with Mick Foley and Samoa Joe…

Analysis of WWE’s choice to bring Kazarian in for a tryout and thoughts on other acts getting tryouts…

And more…

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts which began in 2003.

