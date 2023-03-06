3/6 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on John Cena’s return, Seth invites Logan Paul, Jey-Sami, Belair-Carmella

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

MARCH 6, 2023

BOSTON, MASS.

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Tonight after WWE Raw, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Travis Bryant from the PWTorch East Coast Cast to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[

HOUR ONE]

-After the “Then, Now, Together, Forever” (creepy) brand stamp, they showed a black SUV arriving earlier in the day. Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso exited the vehicle. Heyman told Jimmy that Roman Reigns told him explicitly to solve the Sami Zayn problem. He said Sami “escaped” and thus survived, which means he’s at Raw tonight. He said that’s an opportunity for The Blooodline. He said Solo will solve the Kevin Owens problem and Jimmy will solve the Sami problem “once and forever.” Jimmy said, “Yeet.” Heyman then told his phone to “call Roman Reigns.”

-They went live to a wide shot of the arena as Kevin Patrick introduced the show.

(1) KEVIN OWENS vs. SOLO SIKOA

As Owens made his ring entrance, Graves hyped that John Cena would be on Raw later. Patrick hyped that Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus would be there. Graves hyped that Seth and Logan Paul would go face-to-face later, too. Patrick hyped Sami vs. Jimmy Uso in the main event. Solo then made his entrance. Owens attacked Solo before the bell as he entered the ring. They brawled to ringside. Solo threw Owens into a ringpost and threw him into the ring. The ref then called for the bell.

Owens tackled Solo immediately. Solo took over shortly thereafter and stomped away at Owens in the corner. Owens rallied and landed a senton, then charged into Solo at ringside when Solo bailed out. Jimmy Uso ran out to ringside to thwart Owens’ momentum. Solo landed a hip attack in the corner. Owens rolled to the floor. Solo gave him a hip attack against the barricade. Both collisions looked a little weak or off-target. They cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Owens eventually fought back. He went for a Stunner, but Solo blocked it. Owens turned to punch Jimmy when he stood on the ring apron. He turned and superkicked Solo and then hit his signature cannonball in the corner. Owens leaped off the top rope with a swanton for a near fall, broken up by Jimmy. The ref DQ’d Solo.

WINNER: Owens via DQ in 10:00.

-As Solo and Jimmy attacked Owens at ringside after the match, fans chanted “Sami! Sami!” Solo cleared the ringside table. Sami showed up just in time. He tossed Solo into the ringpost and tackled Jimmy into the announce desk. Sami swung a chair at Solo, but Solo ran. Same with Jimmy. Sami entered the ring to cheers from the fans. Owens was sitting in the corner, exhausted, looking up at Sami. Sami offered his hand. Owens assessed the situation, then pulled himself to the floor. Fans booed. Owens walked to the back. Sami’s music played.

(Keller’s Analysis: The match itself was pretty good. The Sami-KO reunion being teased but not realized makes sense at this stage of the march to WrestleMania.)

-Patrick hyped that Bobby Lashley would be out next. [c]

-After clips of last week’s Muscleman Dance video by Bray Wyatt and then Uncle Howdy attacking Lashley, Lashley spoke backstage. He said he’s tired of “the little kid games” and asked what it would take for Wyatt to face him like a man.

-Byron Saxton interviewed Carmella backstage about facing Bianca Belair later. Carmella said Adam Pearce gave her this match to get her out of his “nonexistent hair.” She said if Pearce was any good at his job, this would be a no. 1 contendership match so if she won, she’d be added to the WM match. Chelsea Green walked up to Carmella and bonded with over their feelings for Pearce. Pearce was shown looking at his phone as he approached the scene, but when he saw it was them, he turned and left. Green pitched to Carmella that they go above Pearce’s head and speak to his superior to get the WM title match changed. Carmella said she liked that and invited Green to be in her corner. Green was excited. She asked Saxton if he was still standing there, listening to their private conversation. Carmella insulted him and told him to leave.

(Keller’s Analysis: Carmella and Green have a fun dynamic playing off of each other. Pearce was funny there turning away as soon as he saw them chatting. That said, it’s quite the coincidence that this would be the one time in Raw history Pearce wandered into the background of an ongoing promo.)

-Belair made her ring entrance, twirling her braid and blowing kisses and skipping to the ring like an 11 year old. [c]

-Patrick plugged Cena’s appearance later.

(2) BIANCA BELAIR vs. CARMELLA (w/Chelsea Green)

Check out details on our PWTorch VIP membership sale launched this weekend. Gain access to tonight’s Post-PPV Roundtable Podcast hosted by Wade Keller with Todd Martin and Rich Fann, along with our 35 year library of PWTorch Newsletters, retro 1990s radio shows, and 20 years of podcasts, VIP-exclusive podcasts every day, ad-free version of our free podcasts, access to our weekly PWTorch Newsletter, and our ad-free VIP website.

CHECK OUT THE NEW “WADE KELLER” YOU TUBE PAGE – Like the videos and subscribe to the channel



(