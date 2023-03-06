3/8 WWE Live Event Report: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins headlines Trenton, N.J. event, plus Dominik, Cody, Asuka, Bronson

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE LIVE EVENT REPORT

MARCH 8, 2023

TRENTON, N.J.

REPORT BY MIKE OMANSKY, PWTORCH CORRESPONDENT

Crowd: pretty packed, just shy of a sell-out. Handfuls of empty seats near the top.

(1) Johnny Gargano pinned Baron Corbin in about 10:00. Good opener, solid action.

(2) Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson beat Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest in about5:00. Pretty one-sided. Heels attacked Gallows and Anderson as they entered the ring, but Gallows and Anderson recovered and dominated. Dominik was pinned after a double-team move.

(3) Bronson Reed pinned Elias after a powerslam in about 7:00. Not much to this.

(4) Cody Rhodes pinned Finn Balor after a Crossroads in about 15:00. Very good match, fans into it. Both men worked well. Towards the finish, Mysterio and Priest ran in and they triple-teamed Rhodes. Gallows and Anderson ran in to make the save. The ring cleared, Balor missed a roll-up attempt, and then Cody hits his finisher. After the match, the three faces took turns battering Dominik.

(5) Dolph Ziggler pinned Mustafa Ali in about 12:00. Nothing special.

(6) Candice LeRae & Michin beat Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky (w/Bayley) via DQ when Bayley interfered in about 5:00. Asuka ran out to even the odds, which led to a three-on-three impromptu match.

(7) Asuka & Candice LeRae & Michin beat Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky & Bayley when Kai submitted to an Asuka-lock. Very good match, good action. They all worked hard.

(8) Austin Theory pinned Seth Rollins to retain the U.S. Title in about 20:00. Very strong as you’d expect from these two. Some out of the ring action along the way. Late in the match, the ref was knocked down and Seth had Theory pinned. Seth tries to revive the ref. A second ref ran out and counted a pin, but Theory kicked out at two. The second ref tended to the first ref. Theory then won with a low blow and a slam. Naturally, the second ref turned around to count the pin.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Good show overall.

(If you attend a live event from WWE, AEW, or any other wrestling promotion, please send a report formatted like the above report with as much detail and analysis as you like to pwtorch@pwtorch.com.)