AEW Rampage Ratings Report: Latest viewership and ratings, comparison to year-ago numbers

Last Friday’s (3/3) episode of AEW Rampage on TNT drew 394,000 viewers, down from 409,000 the prior week. It’s the second-lowest non-holiday weekend viewership number when it airs in its usual timeslot. It drew 375,000 back on Feb. 10. The year-ago episode (3/4/2022) drew 545,000 viewers, so this year’s number is down 28 percent.

Rampage’s average viewership through nine weeks this year is 428,000 compared to a 543,000 average through nine weeks a year ago.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Rampage drew a 0.10 rating, down from 0.11 last week. The average through nine weeks this year is 0.12. The average through nine weeks last year was 0.21, a 43 percent drop year over year so far.

Rampage finished no. 32 among all cable shows in that core demo, according to Showbuzz Daily’s listing of Friday’s cable shows.

This episode of Rampage was the lead-in to this weekend’s AEW Revolution PPV and included a main event of Keith Lee & Dustin Rhodes vs. Swerve Strickland & Parker Boudreaux, plus Riho vs. Emi Sakura, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Serpentico, and a four-way tag team match.

