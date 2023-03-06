FREE PODCAST 3/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Monsey review UFC 285, discuss new reality of Jon Jones being UFC Heavyweight Champion, more (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review UFC 285. They discuss the new reality of Jon Jones being the UFC Heavyweight Champion. They give a preview of the upcoming UFC Fight Night headlined by Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili. They close the show by discussing wrestlers as actors.

