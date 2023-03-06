ROH HonorClub updated subscriber number

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ROH debuted a new television product exclusively on their HonorClub streaming service and currently have 12,000 subscribers. During the AEW Revolution 2023 post-PPV media scrum, Tony Khan said that number was “good business” for ROH.

“Also for Ring of Honor, a real positive business week,” Khan told the media. “I can tell you now, as of today, coming off the first television show, which has been very positively reviewed and we’ve had really great feedback on the first show, we’re at 12,000 streaming subscribers now for Honor Club.” Per Wrestling Inc, Khan later confirmed that that number was the highest that ROH has ever had for HonorClub.

On the debut episode of ROH television, Claudio Castagnoli defeated AR Fox to retain his ROH World Championship in the main event. After the match, Castagnoli was confronted by Eddie Kingston. Kingston said he was free from AEW and seemingly declared his want of the ROH World Championship.

Next week on the show, the ROH Women’s World Championship will be on the line when Athena defends her title against Willow Nightengale.

