VIP AUDIO 3/6 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Observer Awards results trigger one of Todd’s most passionate rants ever, early ROH review, NWO documentary, Omega or Ospreay, Lawler, Vince, HBK (84 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss listener emails on these topics…

The 2022 Wrestling Observer year-end awards trigger one of Todd’s stronger rants ever.

Is Kenny Omega worth a big contract renewal by AEW? Would he or Will Ospreay be more valuable to AEW? How about WWE?

Was the Shawn Michaels sabbatical in the 1998-2002 period only because of back issues or was it drug related, too?

Did anything stand out as outrageous regarding the comments by Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff on the latest A&E Documentary on the NWO?

Hasn’t AEW differentiated itself from WWE sufficiently?

Has MMA followed a similar pattern as pro wrestling in that this generation of new fighters grew up on UFC and are a different breed than the first UFC fighters, just like most wrestlers now grew up fans of pro wrestling rather than just getting into pro wrestling from other sports?

Why did Jerry Lawler hide that Brian Christopher was his son during Raw commentary in the late 1990s?

Why does every WWF PPV in the 1996-’97 range feature minis matches?

When did the WWF start tightening controls on wrestler promos?

How would the 2010s “cussing over the headset” Vince McMahon produce the mid-1990s commentator Vince? Would he got nuts because Vince kept saying “notwithstanding”?

Would you rather have Sam Roberts or Peter Rosenberg sit next to you watching wrestling the rest of your life?

Will AEW bring back Tonki Storm’s “Two Pie Toni” persona from WWE?

Is the AEW Originals vs. Outsiders style angle with Ruby Soho awful?

What fears if any did you have going into the Iron Man match between MJF and Bryan Danielson?

Who the f— voted for Tony Khan as 2022 Booker of the Year?

Why is William Regal anyone to critique other wrestlers’ matches given his career and match quality?

Is WrestleMania turning out to be a debacle in terms of match quality?

Are we only scratching the surface of Roman Reigns as WWE Champion? Is Cody Rhodes showing himself already to be merely an upper-mid-card act for WWE?

Is there any level of bad character traits that could cause Todd to not hire a wrestler who otherwise is stellar in the ring and on the mic?

Is the return of Keith Lee a good example of the sloppiness of AEW’s storytelling and booking?

Who will be Paul Levesque’s first main guy he builds around assuming Roman Reigns and even Cody are seen as Vince McMahon picks?

Is ROH already looking like an overpriced version of a third weekly edition of AEW Dark?

Would Chris Jericho be a better choice as ROH Champion over Claudio? How about Mark Briscoe?

