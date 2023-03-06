VIP AUDIO 3/6 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Observer Awards results trigger one of Todd’s most passionate rants ever, early ROH review, NWO documentary, Omega or Ospreay, Lawler, Vince, HBK (84 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss listener emails on these topics…
- The 2022 Wrestling Observer year-end awards trigger one of Todd’s stronger rants ever.
- Is Kenny Omega worth a big contract renewal by AEW? Would he or Will Ospreay be more valuable to AEW? How about WWE?
- Was the Shawn Michaels sabbatical in the 1998-2002 period only because of back issues or was it drug related, too?
- Did anything stand out as outrageous regarding the comments by Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff on the latest A&E Documentary on the NWO?
- Hasn’t AEW differentiated itself from WWE sufficiently?
- Has MMA followed a similar pattern as pro wrestling in that this generation of new fighters grew up on UFC and are a different breed than the first UFC fighters, just like most wrestlers now grew up fans of pro wrestling rather than just getting into pro wrestling from other sports?
- Why did Jerry Lawler hide that Brian Christopher was his son during Raw commentary in the late 1990s?
- Why does every WWF PPV in the 1996-’97 range feature minis matches?
- When did the WWF start tightening controls on wrestler promos?
- How would the 2010s “cussing over the headset” Vince McMahon produce the mid-1990s commentator Vince? Would he got nuts because Vince kept saying “notwithstanding”?
- Would you rather have Sam Roberts or Peter Rosenberg sit next to you watching wrestling the rest of your life?
- Will AEW bring back Tonki Storm’s “Two Pie Toni” persona from WWE?
- Is the AEW Originals vs. Outsiders style angle with Ruby Soho awful?
- What fears if any did you have going into the Iron Man match between MJF and Bryan Danielson?
- Who the f— voted for Tony Khan as 2022 Booker of the Year?
- Why is William Regal anyone to critique other wrestlers’ matches given his career and match quality?
- Is WrestleMania turning out to be a debacle in terms of match quality?
- Are we only scratching the surface of Roman Reigns as WWE Champion? Is Cody Rhodes showing himself already to be merely an upper-mid-card act for WWE?
- Is there any level of bad character traits that could cause Todd to not hire a wrestler who otherwise is stellar in the ring and on the mic?
- Is the return of Keith Lee a good example of the sloppiness of AEW’s storytelling and booking?
- Who will be Paul Levesque’s first main guy he builds around assuming Roman Reigns and even Cody are seen as Vince McMahon picks?
- Is ROH already looking like an overpriced version of a third weekly edition of AEW Dark?
- Would Chris Jericho be a better choice as ROH Champion over Claudio? How about Mark Briscoe?
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply