VIP AUDIO 3/6 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show: Evaluating Batista’s turn, will Cena or Batista be a bigger star, McMahon’s time away, Steamboat’s legacy, what if McMahon was convicted, Booker, RVD (53 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the January 13, 2005 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Bruce covers these topics:

The execution of Batista’s turn.

His prediction on whether Batista will win the title at WrestleMania from Hunter and why.

Who he thinks will be a bigger star in two to four years between Batista and John Cena.

How significant Vince McMahon’s time away from being the hands-on leader of WWE.

Reader questions that he addresses include whether Ricky Steamboat can’t be considered as great legacy-wise because he was always a babyface…

Whether he believes Triple H is actually intentionally working to sabotage Smackdown into being an inferior brand…

How he thinks WWE would have been affected had Vince McMahon been found guilty and sentenced to prison after his 1994 steroid trial…

Which one wrestler Mitchell thinks would be the wisest choice to start a new promotion with and build around…

What he thinks of the argument that Rob Van Dam and Booker T didn’t have what it took to be top tier acts in WWE.

Some final non-wrestling thoughts on the late Dr. Hunter S. Thompson.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO