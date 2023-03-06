Wardlow says he wants TNT Championship open challenge

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wardlow says he wants to keep up a regular TNT Championship open challenge to prove he is the best.

During the AEW Revolution 2023 media scrum, Wardlow says he wants to take down the entire roster and rosters of other companies to make sure everyone knows he’s the best. “I would like to do the TNT Open Challenge,” Wardlow said. “Because I want them all. I want our whole roster, I want people from other rosters. When I say I’m the best, I mean it. I’m looking to prove it.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Wardlow defeated Samoa Joe by submission at AEW Revolution 2023 to win the TNT Championship. It’s his second run with the title. The TNT Championship open challenge has been synonymous with that championship since the belt debuted. Cody Rhodes began the tradition and it’s been continued on by Darby Allin and others who have held the title.

Wardlow was brought into AEW as MJF’s heavy, but broke with him at Double or Nothing in 2022.

CATCH-UP: ROH HonorClub updated subscriber number